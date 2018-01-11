VRV Welcomes HiDive To Its Streaming Services With This Announcement
The official VRV Twitter account has announced that HiDive is now available in their site and application. HiDive offers simulcasts, dubs, exclusives, uncensored anime and live-action series. The VRV premium service offers everything on VRV ad-free. It has a price tag of $9.99 a month and gives subscribers the newest episodes with no commercials in between.
VRV, a streaming service dedicated to anime, gaming and other things, has welcomed HiDive with a Tweet. The feature is now available, here is more information.
VRV will be adding all of HiDive's content into their service before November ends. This addition makes three anime streaming services for VRV. Crunchyroll and Funimation are also available for VRV users, offering subtitled and dubbed anime respectively. The site offers a 30 day trial for users that want to test out the services before purchasing.
