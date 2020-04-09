WANDERING WITCH: THE JOURNEY OF ELAINA A New Trailer Has Released With An Official Release Date

The magical series Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina has released a brand new teaser that reveals the show's official release date. Hit the jump to find out when to expect the show!

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina is an anime series that has been in the works for quite some time. Over the past few months, information and trailers have been released to give fans an idea of what to expect from the show.

The story of the show chronicles the titular witch and her adventures as she travels wherever she desires and learns from the people and places she visits. During her journeys, it is said she will also take up an apprentice who will continue this cycle.

There is a lot that can be said for what is to come with the new Manga series turned anime, but the best way to know what is in store is to wait for the recently confirmed October release date! A new trailer has accompanied the announcement with brand new footage, as well!

With October coming just next month, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina is the perfect show to watch for the Halloween season. Make sure to check out the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





It's not about the destination... What's your favorite story? Does it have a hero who slays a dragon and saves a princess? Or a child of prophecy destined for greatness? Well, my favorite story is a little different. It's the tale of a witch who travels the world, seeking nothing in particular. With no quest of her own, she's free to wander wherever the wind takes her, adding a few pages to the story of whomever she meets before setting off on her next adventure. At the end of her travels, the witch takes on an apprentice who will one day begin her own journey. And so the cycle continues, or so the story goes. Now, the witch who starts the story anew...who could she be?



Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina will premiere on October 2nd!