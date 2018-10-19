W'Z Original Anime Series Shares Looks At Its New Characters With Promotional Video

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z , has released a new promotional video. This trailer gives new looks at the characters not previously seen. Check out the vid!

The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute trailer for the original anime series W'z. This video gives first looks to the new characters that have not been seen before. There are various action sequences that also give a sneak peek at what type of animation fans can expect from the series.