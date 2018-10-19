 W'Z Original Anime Series Shares Looks At Its New Characters With Promotional Video
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

W'Z Original Anime Series Shares Looks At Its New Characters With Promotional Video

W'Z Original Anime Series Shares Looks At Its New Characters With Promotional Video

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z, has released a new promotional video. This trailer gives new looks at the characters not previously seen. Check out the vid!

MemoAcebo | 10/19/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute trailer for the original anime series W'z. This video gives first looks to the new characters that have not been seen before. There are various action sequences that also give a sneak peek at what type of animation fans can expect from the series.

W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019. The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it. There is no information on the staff or cast in this series besides voice actor Katsumi Fukuhara as main character Yukiya. Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.
 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...