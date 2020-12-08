JUJUTSU KAISEN TV Anime To Stream On Crunchyroll This Fall

After weeks of speculation, Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will stream the Jujutsu Kaisen adaptation this fall after there was concern among North American fans that it would be a Netflix exclusive.

It seems the concern regarding Netflix Japan's Tweet about Studio MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen adaptation was unwarranted after all. Crunchyroll released an old trailer for the TV anime but in doing so, confirmed that the anime streamer will release the highly anticipated anime in October.

Following a Tweet by Netflix Japan in May, many North American fans assumed that Jujutsu Kaisen would be a Netflix exclusive, airing week-to-week in Japan while the rest of the world would have to wait until the series concluded to align with Netflix's binge-watching business model. Thankfully, that's not the case as it will air on Netflix in Japan but CR has picked up North American streaming rights.

Jujutsu Kaisen (Sorcery Fight) is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami in the pages of Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The ongoing series has been published since March 2018 and has released 12 volumes to date. The title regularly ranks in the top 5 in Weekly Shonen Jump's popularity rankings.

Sunghoo Park (The God of High School) is directing the series from a script adapted by Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga) while Tadashi Hiramatsu (Parasyte -the maxim-) handles character designs. J-pop/electronic singer Eve is supplying the OP, Kaikai Kitan while the Hip-Hop/Funk band ALI (Alien Liberty International) provides the ED, Lost in Paradise.

With the staff and streaming home now confirmed, anime fans are now wondering how many course (seasons) the anime will run. The expectation is that the adaptation will consist of 12/13 episodes (a single cour) however there's enough source material for an initial run of 24/26 episodes.

Yuji Itadori is resolved to save the world from cursed demons, but he soon learns that the best way to do it is to slowly lose his humanity and become one himself!



In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the undead!



Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…