October Premiere Confirmed For THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Season 3

We have some big news for fans of the TV anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero!

As originally announced, the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero was scheduled to make its debut in October of this year, but we had yet to hear an official date. But its your lucky day because we have an official date for you to mark on your calendars! According to new information released on the anime's official website, the Japanese broadcast is scheduled to begin on various channels including AT-X, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV on October 6!

As part of their autumn 2023 simulcast plan, Crunchyroll will also be making the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime available to watch online for fans outside of the Japanese broadcasting zones. We can't wait!

Check out the official social media announcement for yourself:

Get to know the staff behind season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime below:

Original Author : Aneko Yusagi

: Aneko Yusagi Original Illustrator : Seira Minami

: Seira Minami Director : Hitoshi Haga

: Hitoshi Haga Series Composition : Keigo Koyanagi

: Keigo Koyanagi Character Designer : Sana Komatsu, Franziska van Wulfen, Masahiro Suwa

: Sana Komatsu, Franziska van Wulfen, Masahiro Suwa Design Advisor : Kota Sera

: Kota Sera Music : Kevin Penkin

: Kevin Penkin Animation Production: Kinema Citrus

Back during the annual Crunchyroll Expo in 2019, the third season of the anime was officially announced, so its been a long time coming for fans!

Not familiar with The Rising of the Shield Hero anime's storyline? We've got you covered below:

Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!

Are you already a fan of the TV anime series, or is this the first you have heard of it? Will you be tuning in to the premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero when it drops next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below!