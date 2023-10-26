THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Reveals New Details About Season 2

The official Twitter account for The Eminence in Shadow revealed a new key image featuring Cid's most recent appearance after the fourth episode of Season 2 aired in Japan. Daisuke Namikawa (Choso in JUJUTSU KAISEN) joins Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch in Code Geass) in his costume as Gettan.

The Eminence in Shadow film is being directed by Kazuya Nakanishi (associate director of Comic Girls) at Studio Nexus. More talent in the series features Kanichi Kato, who is the official composer for the series, and Makoto Iino who is over the creative character design. The Eminence in Shadow anime film is based on the light novels by Daisuke Aizawa and Touzai. Are you familiar with the light novels? Let us know if you are in the comments down below, and be sure to leave your thoughts on how you think the anime adaptation will compare!

Interested in The Eminence in Shadow series, but not familiar with it? The publisher of the light novel, Yen Press, describes the story of the series down below.

Even in his past life, Cid’s dream wasn’t to become a protagonist or a final boss. He’d rather lie low as a minor character until it’s prime time to reveal he’s a mastermind…or at least, do the next best thing—pretend to be one! And now that he’s been reborn into another world, he’s ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal—and everyone knows the truth but him!

Have you watched any of season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow yet?