The Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Movie Will Run In U.S. Theaters For One-Week

The live-action Tokyo Ghoul delivered on its hype in Japan for an impressive box office haul of ¥554,449,683 ($4.97M USD) and will now enjoy a limited U.S. theatrical run.

Courtesy of Funimation, the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film will run in U.S. theaters for one week, October 16 - 22. You can find out what U.S. theaters near you (and buy tickets) are playing the film by clicking here . A new, English-subbed trailer has also been released by Funimation, which you can check out below. The subbed trailer is a likely indicator that there will be no dubbed version available for viewing.

Masataka Kubota (Death Note) stars as

Ken Kaneki in the





Funimation Kentarō Hagiwara-directed pic. The film opened in Japan on July 29 after first screening in the U.S. at Anime Expo on July 3.Funimation first disclosed that they'd acquired North American rights for the film back in June but no release date was announced at that time.

Riddled with gripping fight scenes and tasteful gore, this adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul brings the popular manga series to life like never before.



Buried in books and a quiet life, Ken Kaneki is all but dead to the world in an age where flesh-eating ghouls live among us. But when his only chance for survival is an organ donation that turns him into a ghoul-human hybrid, he finds sanctuary at Anteiku—a café run by the people he once considered monsters.



Targeted by anti-ghoul forces, this safe house is up against a hunger more sickening than their own. When their most innocent members are threatened by humanity’s taste for vengeance, Kaneki will risk life and limb to protect the very world that changed his own.

ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL

Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.

Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.