HORIMIYA TV Anime Officially Announced After Key Visual Previously Leaked

The high school romantic comedy manga series Horimiya, a remake/sequel to Hori-san to Miyamura-kun from HERO will be receiving an anime adaptation from Studio CloverWorks this Winter.

A key visual for a Horimiya TV anime leaked yesterday ahead of today's official announcement that an anime adaptation is in the works. The seris is based on a 2011 manga series from HERO, which was a remake of his 2007 4-koma, web manga, Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (Hori and Miyamura). The 2011 series features updated art and covers the original story in the 4-koma web manga before venturing past where that series originally ended. Studio CloverWorks, known for Persona 5: The Animation, The Promised Neverland and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will be handling the adaptation.

The story follows a nerdy high school student with few friends who secretly brandishes multiple ear and lip piercings and several tattoos when not in school. The story also follows an extremely popular girl at the same school who also hides a secret, out of school persona. Instead of looking like a delinquent, she turns into a stay-at-home mother during non school hours as she has to look after her younger brother.

Masashi Ishihama (PERSONA 5 the Animation) is directing the series for CloverWorks while Takao Yoshioka (High School DxD) adapts the script. Haruko Iizuka (Children of the Whale) is designing the anime version of the characters from HERO's original manga designs.

Prior to the current TV anime, the manga series inspired four different OVAs released on September 26, 2012, March 25, 2014, March 25, 2015, and December 14, 2018.

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!