New ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH "Attack from Above" Clip
Attack on Titan: Junior High is now available at retail and online stores. To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation has released a new clip from the complete series entitled "Attack from Above."
Another clip to celebrate the release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD is here. Hit the jump, check it out and let us know what you think!
In the clip, Eren, Mikasa and their friends are searching for their classroom, but something doesnt' seem right when the find it. Check out the trailer and the series synopsis below and let us know what you think! Don't have a free account? Join the communtity here!
About Attack on Titan: Junior High
The hit show Attack on Titan is reimagined in this feel-good microseries! See all your favorite characters getting into middle school shenanigans complete with secret love interests, class presidents, and chaotic cultural festivals. Join the Scout Regiment as they plan to stop the Titans while Eren masters the omni-directional mobility gear to clean the massive wall surrounding the campus.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]