NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Interview With Manga Creator Hajime Isayama!

Check out the brand new interview with Hajime Isayama, the creator of the Attack on Titan manga after the jump and don't forget to let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/28/2017
We are now less than a week away from the Attack on Titan season 2 premiere! While we are anxiously waiting for it, FUNimation released a new intereview with the Original Creator Hajime Isayama! See what he has to say about the upcoming season!

Attack on TItan season 2 is slated to simulcast on April 1st, 2017 through FUNimations streaming service FUNimation NOW. Check out the interview below and let us know what you think in the comment section! Don't have a AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free here!



About Attack on Titan:

From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Category Film & Animation
