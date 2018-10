BLACK CLOVER Releases Its Fifth Opening And Ending Theme

has released both its new Opening and Ending themes for the upcoming season, making them the fifth installment of music performances.The opening theme is titledand the ending theme song is. Both songs are performed by 16-year-old singer Miyuna.Miyuna has the opening theme. These performances mark her debut as a professional singer.If you don't want any kind of spoilers for the upcoming episodes, don't watch the opening. There are new characters introduced and it gives hints as to where the story is going next.In other new, thenew season starts today. Crunchryoll and Funimation stream the show with English subtitles and English dub respectively.