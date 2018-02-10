BLACK CLOVER Releases Its Fifth Opening And Ending Theme
Black Clover has released both its new Opening and Ending themes for the upcoming season, making them the fifth installment of music performances.
Studio Pierrot's magic action shonen anime series, Black Clover, has released its fifth opening and ending theme song. The series is going into its second season as well. Here is more information.
The opening theme is titled Gamushara (Reckless) and the ending theme song is Tenjo Tenge (Heaven and Earth). Both songs are performed by 16-year-old singer Miyuna.
Miyuna has the opening theme available in spotify. These performances mark her debut as a professional singer.
If you don't want any kind of spoilers for the upcoming episodes, don't watch the opening. There are new characters introduced and it gives hints as to where the story is going next.
In other new, the Black Clover: Quartet Knights game is getting a manga adaptation.
Black Clover's new season starts today. Crunchryoll and Funimation stream the show with English subtitles and English dub respectively.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]