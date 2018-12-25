DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Video Game Releases Deluxe Edition Trailer

Developer Arc System Works' 2.5D anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ , has revealed a new trailer breaking down its Deluxe Edition. Here is more information on the video.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.51-minute trailer for the Deluxe Edition of anime fighting game Dragon Ball Fighterz. This new version of the game will be available digitally only on January 31st for both PS4 and Xbox One, no word on the PC version of the game.



The Deluxe Edition of the game includes the DLC characters that have been released throughout the game's run: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17. For fans that do not want to buy a separate game, these characters are still available for purchasing and are included in the FighterZ Pass for the original game.

The new fighting stage is called Galactic Arena. It looks like a pumped up version of a tournament of power stage. This setting is a huge place where various audience members can observe the fight going on. It gives it a gladiator-like vibe.

The new levels for Ranked Match are titles that players can wear proudly to show off their game level. Some new titles include: SS Blue (Evolved), Pride Trooper, Super Saiyan Rose, Ultra Instinct -Sign-, even Zen-Oh and many more.



FighterZ launched on January 26, 2018 and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch port or version came out on September 27. The game is developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco.

