A New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4 Trailer Has Dropped

The October 12 premiere of the fourth season of My Hero Academia is right around the corner and a new trailer is here with snippets of the new OP Polaris, performed by Blue Encount.

Without going too far into spoiler territory, the next season of My Hero Academia will deal with the discovery of a young girl who has the quirk to turn back time on objects and people. As such, a race begins between the heroes and villains to make use of this unique Quirk to restore All-Might or One-For-All.



Check out the trailer below, which contains hints of the events to come, set to the music of the upcoming fourth season's new opening theme song, Polaris.



My Hero Academia season 4 will premiere on October 12. As with past seasons, expect the show to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.





