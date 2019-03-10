Bandai Namco Has Finally Released An Action-Packed Announcement Trailer For MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2

Giving us a proper look at the new characters and stages, the official announcement trailer for My Hero One's Justice will definitely make fans of the series excited.

The fight gets bigger, badder, and even QUIRKIER with all of your favorite heroes & villains in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Prepare to go beyond with newly added characters and stages!

was announced just last week by Bandai Namco, releasing a very short teaser that featured no gameplay; promising that more information would be shared during the New York Comic-Con.As the New York Comic-Con kicks off today, Bandai Namco has kept their promise and officially released an action-packed announcement trailer for— which gives us our first look at some of the new characters that will be added to the game's roster, as well as some of the new stages.Bandai Namco also revealed that New York Comic-Con attendees will get a chance to play the demo forat Booth 515.Check it out:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) in 2020.