MY HERO ACADEMIA: Funimation Employees Work From Home To Bring A New Dubbed Episode Tomorrow

During the midst of all the delays due to the virus Funimation has found a way to deliver a new dubbed episode of My Hero Academia to fans tomorrow. Read on for more details on how they made it happen!

During these uncertain times due to the current state of the virus there has been many postponed projects, especially in media. Comics, television, movies, and more have been delayed due to production halting without an idea of when they will return -- or tentative dates that are subject to change.

Despite all of the madness, Funimation decided to do everything in their power to produce something for My Hero Academia fans. Pooling their collective resources and working from home, the team was able to provide a dubbed version of episode 84 to simulcast tomorrow.

Prduction members and voice actors have gotten remote dubbing stations in their homes so that they could provide the product fans are hoping for without delay. Check out the announcement via tweet below.

Pssst... My Hero Academia dub fans.



We’ve got some Plus Ultra news for you. Episode 84 will launch dubbed SUNDAY! 🙌🏽



Find out how we made it happen: https://t.co/auLdOIHD2a pic.twitter.com/DdKJCcqJXU — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on all of this? Are you going to be tuning into the latest dubbed episode of My Hero Academia tomorrow, or do you prefer your anime subbed?





The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where they are the norm, but who still dreams of becoming a superhero himself, and is scouted by the world's greatest hero who shares his powers with Izuku after recognizing his value and enrolls him in a high school for heroes in training.



The dubbed version of Episode 84 of My Hero Academia will stream on Funimation tomorrow at 11 am CT.