MY HERO ACADEMIA Goes Plus Ultra On The September 2019 Graphic Novel Chart
Thanks to the breakdown analytic website ICv2 we now have the top 20 adult graphic novels when it comes to sales figures. If you are a book worm or just love to read statistics, this site breaks down how books, graphic novels and more are doing when it comes to sales. ICv2 reports that the shonen manga by Horikoshi is still ruling these charts.
Author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga, My Hero Academia, proves once again that it is one of the most popular books with audiences. Here is how the title stands against the competition.
My Hero landed the 2nd, 4th, 10nth, 11th, 15th and 20th spot in this chart. The publisher, Viz Media, is selling this book like pancakes. Of course, there are other graphic novels in this chart like The Umbrella Academy Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion taking the 1st spot or Batman: Damned HC taking the 5th.
These numbers are taken from NPD BookScan, which is a system that takes weekly sale numbers from over 16,000 locations. According to ICv2, NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. When My Hero Academia is being called one of the most popular mangas/graphic novels, at least when it comes to sales, that is a fact.
What do you think? Are you surprised to see My Hero in several spots of this top 20? Let us know in the comments down below. My Hero Academia is currently airing its fourth season and aired a filler as its first episode.
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
My Hero Academia is being streamed in Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu and VRV
