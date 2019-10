MY HERO ACADEMIA Goes Plus Ultra On The September 2019 Graphic Novel Chart

Thanks to the breakdown analytic website ICv2 we now have the top 20 adult graphic novels when it comes to sales figures. If you are a book worm or just love to read statistics, this site breaks down how books, graphic novels and more are doing when it comes to sales. ICv2 reports that the shonen manga by Horikoshi is still ruling these charts.My Hero landed the 2nd, 4th, 10nth, 11th, 15th and 20th spot in this chart. The publisher, Viz Media, is selling this book like pancakes. Of course, there are other graphic novels in this chart like The Umbrella Academy Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion taking the 1st spot or Batman: Damned HC taking the 5th.These numbers are taken from NPD BookScan, which is a system that takes weekly sale numbers from over 16,000 locations. According to ICv2,. When My Hero Academia is being called one of the most popular mangas/graphic novels, at least when it comes to sales, that is a fact.What do you think? Are you surprised to see My Hero in several spots of this top 20? Let us know in the comments down below. My Hero Academia is currently airing its fourth season and aired a filler as its first episode.