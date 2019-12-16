MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Anime Film Sets Early-2020 Release Date For U.S. And Canada
My Hero Academa: Heroes Rising hits theaters in Japan later this week on December 20 but North American fans won't have to wait too long for the film to make its way overseas. Funimation has revealed that they're planning a limited theatrical run for the second MHA anime film in early 2020. Oddly enough, this news coincides with previous rumors that the film would be receiving a February 2020 release in the States. Keep it locked to AnimeMojo for additional coverage and news on when an exact release date is announced.
It seems the second My Hero Academia anime film will soon be hitting theaters in North America as Funimation has revealed plans for an early-2020 limited theatrical run.
The first MHA anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, was released in Japan on August 3, 2018 and in North America on September 25, 2018. Released at the height of the franchise's popularity in the U.S., the film debuted at #3 at the domestic box office, despite limited showings. The film went on to earn $27.8M USD worldwide.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]