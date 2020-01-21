MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Arc

The school festival arc is coming in My Hero Academia! Hit the jump to check out the upcoming trailer for the new part of season 4!

After the intense past episodes of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, its time to get into a new arc! The School Festival arc is coming and with it, a brand new trailer, with the new song "Star Maker" by KANA-BOON! Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new arc and all of the awesome goodies that are in store? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia returns this Saturday!

