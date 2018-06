MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 To Receive New OP And ED For Second Cour

As is often the case for anime series that receive 20+ episdoes, My Hero Academia's season 3 will be debuting a new opening and ending for the second cour.The new opening is titled Make My Story and will be performed by Lenny Code Fiction. It comes in the wake of incredibly vocal social media complaints that season 3's current opening song, "Odd Future" from Uverworld doesn't actually fit the animation of the opening. Hopefully, Bones does a better job this time around.The new ending theme song is titled "Long Hope Firia" and will be sung by Masaki Suda. It replaces miwa's "Update." The 12th episode of season 3 will air tomorrow and depict the aftermath of All Might's battle with All For One.