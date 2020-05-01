MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4 To Debut New OP & ED For School Festival Arc

As My Hero Academia's battle with Overhaul looks to wind down, the next mang arc to be adapted in the anime will see the show return to the halls of U.A. High School.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 25 published volumes. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

VOLUME 17 - Internship arc

VOLUME 18 - Internship arc (parital) & Remedial Course arc (partial)

VOLUME 19 - Remedial Course arc (partial) & School Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 20 -School Festival arc (partial) & Pro Hero arc (partial)

VOLUME 21 -Pro Hero arc (partial) & Class B Joint Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 22 -Class B Joint Training arc

VOLUME 23 -Class B Joint Training arc (partial) & Meta Liberation Army arc (partial)

VOLUME 24 -Meta Liberation Army arc

VOLUME 25 -Meta Liberation Army arc (partial) & Endeavor Agency Arc (partial)

Next Saturday'sepisode will see the end of the Hero Internship arc unfold. As such, the TV anime will be soon debuting a new OP and ED to signal the start of the School Festival arc. However, there's a very short arc between the Hero Internship and the School Festival arc, the Remedial Course arc, which catches fan up on what Bakugo and Todoroki have been up to while Deku and Lemillion have been striving to save Eri.KANA-BOON will perform the new OP titled Star Maker while Ryokuoushoku Shakai will provide the new ED theme, Shout Baby.



The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08. A 25-episode third season covered volumes 08 thru volume 13.



Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.