MY HERO ACADEMIA: The Heroes Of The Hit Series Will Be Making Their Way To MONSTER STRIKE
In a brief but exciting bit of news, the hit mobile game, Monster Strike, has announced a brand new collaboration with Koehi Horikoshi's My Hero Academia! Sadly not much news on what will be included in the collab, as of yet, however fans can see a newly released promo piece that can be seen below, and also the official release date!
This July will see Monster Strike and My Hero Academia team up for an exciting addition to the hit mobile game. Hit the jump for all of the info!
Excited for the new collab? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! My Hero Academia x Monster Strike will be releasing on mobile, July 17th!
