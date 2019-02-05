MY HERO ACADEMIA: Toga's First Victim Has Been Revealed

Toga is the newest villain in My Hero Academia, and she's one not to be trifled with. If you don't believe us, check out who's her fist victim and show she dealt with this person.

Fans of My Hero Academia are losing their minds right now because Toga’s first victim has been revealed. She’s a huge mess right now, and that’s one of the reasons why she’s loved by fans from all walks of life.

In the recent chapter of the manga, #226 to be exact, Toga’s first victim was revealed, and it was someone from middle school. It goes to show that this little vixen has long been a problem, and as such, folks should not expect any form of redemption going forward.

From what we’ve come to understand, the victim’s name is Saito, and he was dealt a terrible hand in life due to how he was handled by Toga. Apparently, he was attacked with a knife by Toga, and from there, she proceeded to suck the blood from his wound.

She even went as far as to stuck a straw in the wound to suck from. That’s pretty disgusting, and because of this, we’re not able to advocate for her redemption at all. Best to see Toga meet her end than anything else at this point.

Now, we have no idea what happened to Saito after the events of the attack. Maybe he died, or maybe he’s somewhere recovering mentally from his ordeal. Whatever the case may be right now, it’s clear that Toga is beyond saving.