MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES' ALL MIGHT: RISING Manga One-Shot Is Getting Animated

The most popular American manga and anime distribution company, VIZ Media LLC, released a free manga that connects with the film My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and it's getting animated.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release on February 13 in Japan. The Plus Ultra Edition of the package will include the newly-announced anime adaptation of the one-shot manga All Might: Rising. The tale of how the world's ex-number one hero came to be. This animated adaptation is titled All Might: Rising The Animation, you can check out the covers of the Plus Ultra Edition product down below.



Every edition of the Blu-ray and DVD will have several videos that include teasers and trailers of the movie. The Plus Ultra Edition will have new footage of the movie's BBQ scene, some footage from the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, cast footage and a television special. The video below is a promotional trailer for the manga one-shot.

Horikoshi Kohei, the manga's author, also wrote this All Might one-shot, which was launched for free in the Viz Media website.