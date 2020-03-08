MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two New OVAs Are Coming Later This Month

While the most recent season has concluded, My Hero Academia plans on making the wait until the next seasons a little less boring with two new OVAs! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the new videos!

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has become one of the fastest-growing shonen series for the modern age, since its debut in 2014. With powerful lessons of perseverance and friendship, coupled with fights that carry incredible emotional weight, the manga has earned its place as one of the highest-selling of all time.

Since the debut of the anime series, the popularity grew even more, with four seasons and two films already under its belt. There have also been game releases and features in fighting games such as Jump Force.

Now, with the fourth season officially concluded, it looks like two new OVAs will be coming to help break up the wait between seasons! According to Funimation, a new two-part OVA titled My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training will be releasing worldwide on multiple streaming services in Japan and the world!

The new OVA will feature the class 1-A students as they take part in a survival training course that becomes more dangerous than intended! Coming this August, Funimation plans to host a watch-along event for the English sub on the day of release! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





In this brand-new adventure, some Class 1-A students are sent to hone their survival skills at a training course. Having yet to receive their provisional licenses, they're eager to cut loose and have a little fun. They quickly discover that the danger they face is no simulation! It's going to take their combined training, teamwork, and quick thinking if they're going to pass this assignment!



My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training will premiere worldwide on August 15th on streaming sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll!