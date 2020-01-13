MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Deku And Overhaul Clash In Newly Released Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco has recently released an action-packed gameplay trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2 , which sees Deku and Overhaul getting into a heated fight.

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

My Hero Academia fans weren't too convinced when Bandai Namco announced; this having mainly to do with the fact that the announcement came out a little over a year since the original game was released.What was probably the worst offender, according to fans, was the fact that all of the new content that Bandai Namco was adding tocould've easily been added to the original game via frequent updates, and was not brand-new game material.Bandai Namco has since been releasing new information about, and fans have already began embracing this new title as a proper new entry in the My Hero One's Justice series, and the latest gampelay trailer for the game definitely looks like something else.This new gameplay trailer forsees Deku and Overhaul getting into a heted fight, and showing off some of their most powerful abilities, so be sure to check it out and let us know what you think about it!Take a look:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March in 2020.