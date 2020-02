MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: The Latest Trailer Released By Bandai Namco Focuses On The Game's Villains

In the latest trailer for My Hero One's Justice 2 , Bandai Namco has decided to let the heroes take a rest and has given the villains the spotlight.

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

What it was thought to be a glorified DLC, however, turned out to be a fully fledged game, and My Hero Academia fans, as well as those players who enjoyed the first game, are now more than excited for the release of My Hero One's Justice 2, which is finally becoming available for home consoles and PC. Since My Hero One's Justice 2 was announced, Bandai Namco has shared quite a bunch of trailers that have introduced us to the new characters, stages, and gameplay mechanics, and today they have decided to share a rather different trailer; one that focuses on the game's villains, for once.



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 13th of March.