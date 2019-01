Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has reported that the 3D anime fighting game My Hero One's Justice has shipped over 500,000 units worldwide. The game was launched on August 23, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan and then hit North America for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 26, 2018.In celebration of this milestone, the game will be having a 30 percent discount on its digital version in Japan. The original price of 7,600 yen will be down to 5,278 yen from January 31 to February 13. Bandai Namco has also announced a special online event for the game in Japan that will take place from February 1 to 28.Players who clear the conditions in the targeted mode will earn exclusive accessories and big bags of Hero Coins. All of these things will be exclusive to the event,. My Hero One's is currently $59.99 for every console and its latest DLC is Inasa Yoarashi.