MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Has Shipped Over 500,000 Units
Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has reported that the 3D anime fighting game My Hero One's Justice has shipped over 500,000 units worldwide. The game was launched on August 23, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan and then hit North America for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 26, 2018.
Developer Byking's upcoming 3D anime fighting game, My Hero One's Justice, has shipped over 500,000 units. Here is more information on the game and new details shared by Bandai Namco.
In celebration of this milestone, the game will be having a 30 percent discount on its digital version in Japan. The original price of 7,600 yen will be down to 5,278 yen from January 31 to February 13. Bandai Namco has also announced a special online event for the game in Japan that will take place from February 1 to 28.
Players who clear the conditions in the targeted mode will earn exclusive accessories and big bags of Hero Coins. All of these things will be exclusive to the event, here is more information on the special event. My Hero One's is currently $59.99 for every console and its latest DLC is Inasa Yoarashi.
Fight for your justice in MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE! The popular manga and anime series clashes head-to-head and Quirk-to-Quirk in this 3D arena fighter.
My Hero One's Justice is available for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]