New Character Designs From The MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Anime Film Released

The third anime season of My Hero Academia is continuing into the Summer 2018 anime season and as soon as it wraps, an anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, will hit Japanese theaters.

MarkJulian | 7/2/2018
Character designs for a young All Might and the aspiring heroes of U.A. High School- Class A were first revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump's 31st issue, which hit Japanese newsstands last Saturday (Friday in North America).



Larger, textless versions of the images were later added to the film's official website





As you can tell, the film will flashback to All Might's younger days as well as depict events in the present.  U.A. High's trip to a mysterious floating island will apparently include a party or ceremony as shown by the attire worn by Deku and co.

Thanks to Funimation, the world premiere of the TOHO film will be screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 5.  A second screening will also occur a few weeks later at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The anime film will then open in Japanese theaters on August 3.  A limited-engagement run in U.S. and Canadian theaters will occur this Fall, also courtesy of Funimation.
