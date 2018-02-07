New Character Designs From The MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Anime Film Released
Character designs for a young All Might and the aspiring heroes of U.A. High School- Class A were first revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump's 31st issue, which hit Japanese newsstands last Saturday (Friday in North America).
The third anime season of My Hero Academia is continuing into the Summer 2018 anime season and as soon as it wraps, an anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, will hit Japanese theaters.
Larger, textless versions of the images were later added to the film's official website.
As you can tell, the film will flashback to All Might's younger days as well as depict events in the present. U.A. High's trip to a mysterious floating island will apparently include a party or ceremony as shown by the attire worn by Deku and co.
Thanks to Funimation, the world premiere of the TOHO film will be screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 5. A second screening will also occur a few weeks later at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The anime film will then open in Japanese theaters on August 3. A limited-engagement run in U.S. and Canadian theaters will occur this Fall, also courtesy of Funimation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]