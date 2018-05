New MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE Promo Poster Surfaces Online

A scan from the latest issue of Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine contains a new poster for My Hero Academia The Movie. In the background are All Might and the I Island scientist, Devitt.Front and center, are Deku and the usual Class A suspects, along with Devitt's Quirkless daughter, Melissa.The film will open in Japan on August 03. Given the popularity of the MHA franchise, a limited North American theatrical release at a later date seems inevitable. The only question is how long will fans have to wait?Season 3 of My Hero Academia is currently airing in Japan, with new episodes simulcast on Crunchyroll and Funimation every Saturday.