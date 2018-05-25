New MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE Promo Poster Surfaces Online
A scan from the latest issue of Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine contains a new poster for My Hero Academia The Movie. In the background are All Might and the I Island scientist, Devitt.
This week's latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump contains a new key visual for the first My Hero Academia anime film. Check it out!
Front and center, are Deku and the usual Class A suspects, along with Devitt's Quirkless daughter, Melissa.
The film will open in Japan on August 03. Given the popularity of the MHA franchise, a limited North American theatrical release at a later date seems inevitable. The only question is how long will fans have to wait?
Season 3 of My Hero Academia is currently airing in Japan, with new episodes simulcast on Crunchyroll and Funimation every Saturday.
