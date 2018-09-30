ONE PIECE Took a Dark Turn in Newest Manga Chapter

There have been times in the past when One Piece goes dark, and yet again in the newest manga, things went there once more and it was shocking.

Despite what many might believe, One Piece of have traveled through some dark territories in the past, and guess what? The manga series has done it again and it’s pretty much everything right now.

From what we’ve come to understand, the newest chapter of One Piece in the form of chapter 918. This chapter is all about the trio, Monkey D. Luffy, O-Tama, and Roronoa Zoro as they make their merry escape from Bakura Village.

Now, once they’ve fully found their way far away from the village, Luffy decided to give the food he collected to the poor. Folks were happy for what Luffy did for them because it was needed.

The thing is, if Luffy didn’t make it in time, some of the poor would have done some crazy stuff, and truly, it’s difficult not to blame them.

You see, there’s a section of the manga that shows a man preparing to take his own life by hanging, but that’s not even the shocking part. Within the same section, we can see a woman with a knife in her hand along with a young child.

Her intention was to kill the baby in order for it to never go through the suffering she’s currently living.

Luckily, our hero Luffy made it in time with the food before these folks took action. In many ways, this section of the manga should remind us of the real world, because such actions tend to take place in both poor and richer nations.

It’s dark, that’s true, but at the same time, humans, in general, can relate.