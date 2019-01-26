 A DETECTIVE PIKACHU Sequel Has Been Reported To Be Currently In The Works
A new report has revealed that Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming Detective Pikachu movie is getting a sequel; 22 Jump Street writer to pen the script.

SpectacularJoSh | 1/26/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
While Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokémon movie ever made, has not yet hit theatres around the world, Legendary Entertainment seems to already be working on the movie's sequel.

The information comes from the folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, who have reported that Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. have already hired Oren Uziel, writer for 22 Jump Street, to pen the script for the Pokémon-based movie.

While no more information on the unnamed Detective Pikachu sequel was revealed, it is likely that Ryan Reynolds will be coming back to voice Pikachu. In the meantime, fans of Nintendo and Game Freak's beloved Pokémon series will have to wait a few more months to finally watch Detective Pikachu in theatres, which is expected to release on the 10th of May.



The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
