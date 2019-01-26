A DETECTIVE PIKACHU Sequel Has Been Reported To Be Currently In The Works
While Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokémon movie ever made, has not yet hit theatres around the world, Legendary Entertainment seems to already be working on the movie's sequel.
A new report has revealed that Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming Detective Pikachu movie is getting a sequel; 22 Jump Street writer to pen the script.
The information comes from the folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, who have reported that Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. have already hired Oren Uziel, writer for 22 Jump Street, to pen the script for the Pokémon-based movie.
While no more information on the unnamed Detective Pikachu sequel was revealed, it is likely that Ryan Reynolds will be coming back to voice Pikachu. In the meantime, fans of Nintendo and Game Freak's beloved Pokémon series will have to wait a few more months to finally watch Detective Pikachu in theatres, which is expected to release on the 10th of May.
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]