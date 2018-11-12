POKEMON GO Holiday Event 2018 Brings A First Time Visit From Shiny Delibird And More!
That's right! Delibird has come home to roost Do Delibirds roost? Anyhow, the rare delivery Pokemon that was only seen last year during the previous Holiday Event that Niantic held for Pokemon Go is returning and to make sure everyone notices, he's shining bright and bringing his shiny brothers with him.
While Delibird did appear last year during the 2017 Holiday Event Pokemon Go, there wasn't a chance for trainers capture shinies then. He's back this year, and now's the chance to nab him!
"Delivery Pokemon Delibird is returning once again for a celebration this month!" said an e-mail sent to Players on Friday.
Because shiny versions of Pokemon weren't implemented in the game yet when Delibird was last available to Trainers, he was never an option. Now, however, players will be able hunt for a beautiful purple colored Delibird during the event, or simply catch a normal one for players who don't have one at all - they are rather rare, after all. You might even want to grab a few extras to swap with players in the future.
In addition to all of the noise surrounding Delibird, it has been reported that Stantler has also been appearing more frequently in the wild. Also, it is expected that more ice and water based Generation 4 Pokemon will be released throughout the month to help fill out the Sinnoh Pokedex as well as make the event more exciting. And don't worry - Santa Hat Pikachu will be in attendance. Will you?
Get ready for an all-new Pokemon experience Pokemon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokemon Go, you'll discover Pokemon in a whole new world - your own!
