POKEMON GO Holiday Event 2018 Brings A First Time Visit From Shiny Delibird And More!

That's right! Delibird has come home to roost Do Delibirds roost? Anyhow, the rare delivery Pokemon that was only seen last year during the previous Holiday Event that Niantic held foris returning and to make sure everyone notices, he's shining bright and bringing his shiny brothers with him."Delivery Pokemon Delibird is returning once again for a celebration this month!" said an e-mail sent to Players on Friday.Because shiny versions of Pokemon weren't implemented in the game yet when Delibird was last available to Trainers, he was never an option. Now, however, players will be able hunt for a beautiful purple colored Delibird during the event, or simply catch a normal one for players who don't have one at all - they are rather rare, after all. You might even want to grab a few extras to swap with players in the future.In addition to all of the noise surrounding Delibird, it has been reported that Stantler has also been appearing more frequently in the wild. Also, it is expected that more ice and water based Generation 4 Pokemon will be released throughout the month to help fill out the Sinnoh Pokedex as well as make the event more exciting. And don't worry - Santa Hat Pikachu will be in attendance. Will you?