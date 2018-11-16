POKEMON: LET'S GO - Players can now ride on the shoulder of Kangaskhan

Ever since the first Pokemon game, it was also possible to ride one of these creatures. Usually, it was either a Bird-type or a Water-type in most cases, but with the release of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee, things have changed.

Here’s the thing; fans are finding out that they can ride Kangaskhan, the Kangaroo-like Pokemon who walks around with its baby tucked away in its pouch. If you want, it’s very much possible to walk around a city on Kangaskhan shoulder, and it’s awesome.

The image we came across on Twitter shows the player’s character sitting comfortably on Kangaskhan, and inside the pouch, we get to see the baby alongside the partner Pokemon, which is either Pikachu or Eevee.

Mira como va ese eevee cuando tenes un kangaskhan en pokemon lets go, me vuelvo locooo pic.twitter.com/L9nBqCelzg — Nacho (@nachomgi) November 15, 2018

Yes, it is possible in other games to ride on the likes of Charizard, Onix, Arcanine, and Starmie, but none compare to riding Kangaskhan because the entire thing looks so cute.

This game brings an important “first” to the table

OK, many might not know this, but for the first time in the history of Pokemon games, players can actually become a Pokemon master. All you need to do is defeat all 151 Master Trainers, and from there, you’ll be deemed a Master yourself.

This is quite impressive and comical at the same time. We say this because Ash Ketchum has been traveling the world for years, yet he’s unable to become a Pokemon Master. That’s quite sad for Ash, but great for long-time players who’ve always dreamed of attaining the rank as Master.

For those who are interested, the game releases on November 16t, 2018, which is tomorrow to be exact.