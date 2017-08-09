POKEMON THE MOVIE: I Choose You Trailer Has Hit For English Audiences!

The Pokemon Company has released the first official English speaking trailer for the new Pokemon movie, Pokemon: I Choose You that re-tells the first and fateful meeting between Ash and Pikachu.

The trailer's only about a minute long, but it quickly covers some of the most key points between Ash and Pikachu's first encounter. Just like in the original movie, we see Pikachu angrily knock his PokeBall away from Ash, but he then later warms up to his new trainer after Ash protects him from an angry flock of Spearow. The trailer also shows Ash and Pikachu encountering the legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh and catching one of it's feathers, which plays a major role in the new movie. Pokemon: I Choose You will be released on November 5 in the US. The movie will have a limited theater run and then eventually air on Disney XD.



Here is the official trailer below for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of it? Did you grow up on Pokemon? Who is your favorite charcter in the series? Are you going to be watching this film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!







Brock and Misty are replaced by new characters in the movie, and most of Ash's early Pokemon (save for Butterfree and Charizard) don't even make an appearance at all. On the bright side, this movie is not canon, so fans can look forward to Brock, Misty, and some of Ash's other old friends returning in the ongoing Pokemon: Sun and Moon anime later this month.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]