POKÉMON GO: The Evasive Abra Looks To Be Niantic's Next Featured Community Day Pokémon Go
Players were thrilled to find out that for the first time they had the opportunity to vote for the featured Pokémon for Pokémon Go's February Community Day Event. While there were only four choices - Rhyhorn, Dratini, Machop, and Vulpix - this still marked the first occassion where any sort of power was placed in the players hands to guide the release of event creatures.
While the sad news is that Trainers don't get to vote for Niantic's next Pokémon Go Community Day Event, on the bright side there will be plenty of opportunity for Alakazam Candy. Read on for the details!
Ultimately Rhyhorn was the winner of last month's voting event and while players were happy both with the new system and the results it looks as though Niantic doesn't plan to continue utilizing it - at least for the month of March. Dataminers have now discovered text within the mobile game that specifically describes Community Day Field Research for the creature, and it looks as though the March Community Day Event will take place on March 15th and star the Psychic Generation I Pokémon - Abra.
Abra is a fan favorite as it's introduction dates back 24 years to the initial titles' release with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan. Though the creature sleeps for almost all hours of the day it is still able to teleport if it senses danger, making it one of the harder creatures to capture in the main franchise titles but also one of the most memorable. As early as it was available in those titles (outside of Cerulean City) it was a powerful Psychic addition to the line-up at an early point in the game.
Alakazam, the final evolution of Abra, is also a strong contender in Pokémon Go so the upcoming Community Day Event should prove helpful to many Trainers even if they are upset that the vote has been pulled. It remains to be seen whether or not Niantic will reinstate the vote at a future date, and as this information was collected by dataminers, even though the track record is strong it is not official confirmation on behalf of Niantic. Once we hear more on the specifics of the event, we'll be sure to update you!
