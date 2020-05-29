POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Will Support Crossplay Across Five Platforms, Developer nWay Reveals

Now that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has been confirmed to release for Stadia Pro, it has become the first game to support crossplay across five platforms — developer nWay reveals.

It is undeniable that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has managed to become a fighting game through and through, as it now brims with content that it didn't feature when it launched in March of 2019. In February of this year, in fact, developer nWay announced that the game had finally become what they had initially envisioned.

Developer nWay didn't stop there, however, and they have just recently announced that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be getting three new playable characters, new ultras, and a new revamp for the Megazord; all part of the game's Season 3 that is scheduled to release in the coming months.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is about to reach a new milestone, as developer nWay has announced that the popular fighting game will be making its way to Stadia Pro next month; giving even more players the chance to fight their friends as their favourite Rangers.

With the game being added to Stadia Pro, nWay has revealed that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will become the first-ever game to support crossplay across five different platforms; allowing PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox one, Steam, and Stadia Pro players to engage in online fights at their leisure.

Developer nWay has yet to give us an official release date for Season 3 of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid and the launch on Stadia Pro, both expected to become available at some point in June, so we will have to keep waiting for an official announcement.

We are the Power Rangers!



Expect the Ranger Nation to grow as PRBFTG will be available for Stadia Pro subscribers starting June ⚡



That'll make us the first fighting game with full crossplay for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia.



Tag your Stadia friends below! https://t.co/jT5YldUa5i — Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid (@Battle4TheGrid) May 28, 2020

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.