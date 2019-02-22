All Might, Buu, Madara Uchiha, Seto Kaiba And More Will Reportedly Join JUMP FORCE Roster
Jump Force is featuring 40 distinct fighters form beloved anime and manga series right now, but Bandai Namco has already revealed that nine all-new contenders will join the fighting title in a series of paid DLC. Those players who bought the Ultimate Edition of the video game will have access to all the DLC characters for free, while they will also be available as part of the game’s $29.99 “Character Pass."
According to the latest report, nine new heroes from the Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach worlds will join Bandai Namco's Jump Force through DLC...
According to a brand new video shared by Dataminer SergioM3, Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!), Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach), Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach), All Might (My Hero Academia), Katsugi Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Biscuit Krueger (Hunter X Hunter), Buu (Dragon Ball Z), Madara Uchiha (Naruto), and finally Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece) are coming to Jump Force through DLC, meaning that the divisive game's full cast will consists of nearly 50 heroes and villains when it's all said and done.
At the time of writing, Bandai Namco had not revealed which characters will join the Jump Force roster as DLC, but you can take a closer look at SergioM3's aforementioned datamining process down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]