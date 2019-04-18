ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE New Video Releases Showcasing Thunder Spears!

The latest Attack on Titan video game is highlighting a new mechanic in the game! Hit the jump to see what's in store for the new game!

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle has just released footage of a brand new weapon that will change the way players take down titans. The thuder spears have officially entered the battlefield! In the video that was released, fans are shown the destructive power of the weapon as players divebomb and throw a spear into the necks of titans that is soon followed by a devastating explosion. Make sure to check it out below!







While the news may not add a major update to the expansion of the original sequel, this will definitely add to the overall longevity and fun factor to the game as a whole. Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle releases in Japan on July 4th for PS4 and Switch and released in the west on July 5th for Nintendo, Xbox one and PS4.

