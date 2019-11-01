Bandai Namco Announces "Super Showcase" For DRAGON BALL Video-Games To Take Place On January 14th

Dragon Ball video-game news ( FighterZ , Xenoverse , and more) will be announced on January 14th during Bandai Namco's "Super Showcase". Hit the jump to find out more...

@BandaiNamcoUS ) to announce that this coming this coming Monday (January 14th) will see the announcement of a ton of news related to Dragon Ball video-games. Bandai Namco recently took to Twitter () to announce that this coming this coming Monday (January 14th) will see the announcement of a ton of news related to Dragon Ball video-games.

"You have 4 DAYS to prepare! If you're a fan of #DRAGONBALL games tune into our #twitch live stream on Jan. 14 from 4-5PM PST! There will be BIG reveals, BIG news and BIG interviews with the producers of Dragon Ball FighterZ and Xenoverse 2," their tweet read.

The exact producers Bandai Namco are referring to in their tweet are

Masayuki Hirano (on behalf of Xenoverse) and Tomoko Hiroki (for

Dragon Ball FighterZ).

Many have taken this tease as confirmation of a second season for Dragon Ball FighterZ - after many rumours and supposed teases. Some even believe the show might see the announcement of a third Dragon Ball Xenoverse game.

Bandai Namco's Twitch channel at 4pm PST. The event will be livestreamed onat 4pm PST.

