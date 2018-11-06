BANDAI NAMCO Is Considering SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET On The NINTENDO Switch Console

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Keishi Minami said in a Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet competition live-stream that they are considering releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch console!

On May 28th during a Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet competition live-stream, Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Keishi Minami said that the staff is "considering" releasing Sword Art Online games for Nintendo Switch. He then went on to explain that he thinks the same way as someone who loves games. He said that he and his superiors are discussing the possibility of releasing the game on the Switch, and that he is optimistic about the discussions, but said it will take some time.



Producer Yōsuke Futami also added that Bandai Namco Entertainment recognizes that there are many young fans of Sword Art Online, so discussions for releasing the game on the Switch have only just begun. He noted that he cannot announce anything official just yet, but urges fans to wait.







Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet launched in Japan earlier this year on February 8th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and in the West on February 23rd on the same platforms. The game also launched on Steam worldwide on February 23rd.



What are your thoughts on the producers comments? Do you think that putting Sword Art Online games on the Nintendo Switch would be a good idea? What other games do you think should go across all platforms? Let us know your answers by leaving them in the comments down below!

