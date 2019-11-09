Bandai Namco Reveals The Official Release Date For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT; Buu Saga Gets Teaser Trailer
Today has been an exciting day for fans of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series, as they got confirmation that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would be releasing in Japan on the 16th of January and also got a first look at the game's cover art.
We have some great news for fans of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series, as Bandai Namco has confirmed the release date for the game here in the West; Buu saga gets teaser trailer!
While the release date had only been confirmed for Japan, it was very likely that Bandai Namco would end up releasing the game on the same day as the Japanese release date. Now we have confirmation that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be releasing in the west on the 17th of January, so fans won't have to wait all that long to get their copy.
We have even greater news, as Bandai Namco has finally released a trailer that teases the Buu saga in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, where we get to see Gohan as the Great Saiyaman, Majin Vegeta, Goten & Trunks, Buu himself, and a bunch of other characters from that storyline. It is also worth mentioning that pre-orders for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have become available at the official Bandai Namco website.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
