BAYONETTA Remaster Releasing Alongside VANQUISH In February 2020, Microsoft Leak Reveals

Bayonetta will be releasing alongside Vanquish on February 18th, 2020 with 4K graphics fit for the Xbox One X — a new leak has revealed. Hit the jump to find out more...

Nebula | 12/5/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Gamefragger
Remasters of both Bayonetta and Vanquish will be releasing on February 18th, 2020. This information comes courtesy of a Microsoft Store listing (via Gamefragger) which reveals that the remasters will feature 4K graphics and run at 60fps. Being a Microsoft Store listing, it only makes mention of the Xbox One but the title may well also release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and/or PC.

“Commemorate the 10th anniversary of PlatinumGames’ two most celebrated titles with the Bayonetta & Vanquish remastered dual-pack. 4K graphics available at 60fps on Xbox One X," reads the official description.

Both of the games originally released back in 2010; developed by Platinum Games and published by SEGA. They will be available in a bundle which is touted as a celebration of their tenth anniversary. The remasters of Bayonetta and Vanquish will likely be officially announced during The Game Awards 2019 — on December 12th.

“Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the original action-adventure," the listing first goes over Bayonetta. "Take advantage of Bayonetta’s arsenal of skills to hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes."

Then, the listing regards the lesser-known shooter: “Play as space soldier Sam Gideon in the hit sci-fi shooter, Vanquish. Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan and copy existing weapons, he must infiltrate conquered space colony Providence and defeat legions of future-tech enemies.”
