BAYONETTA Remaster Releasing Alongside VANQUISH In February 2020, Microsoft Leak Reveals

Remasters of both Bayonetta and Vanquish will be releasing on February 18th, 2020. This information comes courtesy of a Microsoft Store listing (via) which reveals that the remasters will feature 4K graphics and run at 60fps. Being a Microsoft Store listing, it only makes mention of the Xbox One but the title may well also release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and/or PC.reads the official description.Both of the games originally released back in 2010; developed by Platinum Games and published by SEGA. They will be available in a bundle which is touted as a celebration of their tenth anniversary. The remasters of Bayonetta and Vanquish will likely be officially announced during The Game Awards 2019 — on December 12th.the listing first goes over Bayonetta.Then, the listing regards the lesser-known shooter: