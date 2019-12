Capcom Has Announced That The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake Has Already Managed To Outsell The Original Game

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).

Capcom has recently announced that the critically acclaimedremake has managed to outsellf the original, with an impressive 5 million units sold since its launch in January of this year.As of February of this year, Capcom announced that the originalhad sold a fairly impressive 4.96 million copies since its original launch all the way back in January of 1998, which makes its remake outselling it all the more impressive.When it comes to the Resident Evil franchise as a whole, however, the fairly divisiveis the undisputed winner with over 11 million units sold, although sales are often attributed to— one of the best-regarded titles in the series — giving its successor a helping hand.Beforewas released, the Resident Evil series was at an all-time low, and theremake selling as well as it has definitely proves that fans are still not done with the iconic survival horror series; a series that many thought Capcom had already given up on.