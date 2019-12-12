Capcom Has Announced That The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake Has Already Managed To Outsell The Original Game
Capcom has recently announced that the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake has managed to outsellf the original Resident Evil 2, with an impressive 5 million units sold since its launch in January of this year.
Resident Evil 2 has sold an impressive 4.9 million units in 20 years, and Capcom has announced that the game's remake has already managed to outsell the original.
As of February of this year, Capcom announced that the original Resident Evil 2 had sold a fairly impressive 4.96 million copies since its original launch all the way back in January of 1998, which makes its remake outselling it all the more impressive.
When it comes to the Resident Evil franchise as a whole, however, the fairly divisive Resident Evil 5 is the undisputed winner with over 11 million units sold, although sales are often attributed to Resident Evil 4 — one of the best-regarded titles in the series — giving its successor a helping hand.
Before Resident Evil 7 was released, the Resident Evil series was at an all-time low, and the Resident Evil 2 remake selling as well as it has definitely proves that fans are still not done with the iconic survival horror series; a series that many thought Capcom had already given up on.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
