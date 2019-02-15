Capcom Has Released A Brand New Launch Trailer For RESIDENT EVIL 2 - THE GHOST SURVIVORS DLC

No Time to Mourn features Robert Kendo, owner of the famous (and aptly named) Gun Shop Kendo. Those who have played the game may already know how his sad tale ends, but in The Ghost Survivors, he’ s given a second chance when an old friend with a helicopter radio in to pick him up. Packing up what weapons he can, Kendo sets out into the streets to seek a way out from the infected city. On his way, a new type of poisonous zombie stands between him and freedom.



Way before the events of Resident Evil 2 took place, the fate of the mayor’ s daughter, Katherine, was already sealed. In Runaway, her story takes her down a very different path. Seeking to escape Raccoon City with a certain someone, Katherine Warren must navigate the streets while avoiding a strangely mutated type of zombie that can only be stopped with particularly powerful ammunition. Play carefully, and you might survive.



Out of the shadows comes a forgotten U.S.S .agent. Thought to have been wiped out with his squad, the appropriately named Ghost makes his debut in Forgotten Soldier. Deep within the laboratory underneath the city, another soldier (besides Hunk) attempts his escape. Having to deal with hordes of monsters is bad enough, but what do you do when they’re covered in armor?