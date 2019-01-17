Capcom Releases Brand New DRAGON’S DOGMA: DARK ARISEN Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage
While Hideaki Itsuno is polishing Devil May Cry V (that is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in March), Capcom will release the Nintendo Switch port of his latest game, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, on April 23, 2019. Unlike any other version of this critically acclaimed and vastly upgraded title, DD: Dark Arisen can be played on the go using the Switch system’s handheld and tabletop mode.
Following the recent (and pretty unexpected) announcement of the Nintendo Switch port of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Capcom has released over 50 minutes of brand new footage from the upcoming video game!
Back in 2013, DD: Dark Arisen was praised by critics for its major technical improvements and all-new content, including a completely fresh area to explore, Bitterblack Isle, and never-before-seen augments to add further skills to your main Dragon's Dogma character. As a reminder, the game's PS4 and XO ports were released in October 2017, to coincide with the 5th anniversary of the original release.
The Capcom TV crew recently hosted a special livestream dedicated to the upcoming Nintendo Switch port and YouTuber Dante Nintendo Switch World has managed to mirror the video, giving you a chance to watch it down below. It looks like nothing has really changed since the recent re-release, but those who just recently discovered Monster Hunter and can't get enough of killing giant creatures should keep an eye on Dark Arisen, as it's one of the most unique action-RPG video games out there.
Take a look:
Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, coming to Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2019.
