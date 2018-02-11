CATHERINE: FULL BODY Shares New Trailer All About Rin
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.01 minute trailer for the upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body. This trailer focuses on the character of Rin, shows off the voice acting work, the character's design and the relationships she develops.
Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body, has released a new trailer focusing on Rin. Here is more information on the project.
Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.
SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.
