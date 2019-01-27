Check Out These Memory Archive Videos To Help Refresh Your Memory Ahead Of KINGDOM HEARTS III's Release
If there is one thing that most fans of the Kingdom Hearts series can agree on, is that the series massive story is quite difficult to keep track on; even for hardcore fans of the series this proves to be quite challenging.
These five new Memory Archive videos go over the events of the Kingdom Hearts series, from the very first title in the series all the way up to Kingdom hearts III.
The reason for this lies within the fact that not every game was released in chronological order. Another issue that has players scratching their heads when following the story of the Kingdom Hearts series is that every single game is a relevant part of the story, and these have been released for both home and portable consoles since 2002; making the series even more difficult to follow over the years.
Another great way to catch up on the Kingdom Hearts series is to play both Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 HD Remix, as well as Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue but there is only one problem: these collections are only available on PlayStation 4, leaving Xbox fans unable to play the games.
With the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts III releasing in only a couple of days, on the 29th of January, Square Enix has released five new videos to help players refresh their memories regarding the Kingdom Hearts series; covering the events of all Kingdom Hearts titles up until Kingdom Hearts III; so now there is absolutely no excuse to catch up on the series' story.
Check all of the five episodes out:
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.
Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 29th of January.
