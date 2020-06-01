Check Out These Official SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Storyboards
Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing into theatres on Valentine's Day (that's February 14th). Heiko von Drengenberg, a storyboard artist who worked on the upcoming, live-action movie, recently shared some of their work.
As you can see below, Drengenberg provided sketches of scenes that have featured in the film's trailers. Sonic can be seen alongside Tom Wachowski and taking on countless Robotnik drones. In the pieces, Sonic looks a lot more like his former self than his new and improved self. Therefore, we can infer that these storyboards were created very early on in production.
"Did I mention I had a blast working on this? Can't wait for February," Drengenberg spoke about working with Paramount Pictures on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. "This was a really fun project. Looking forward to what 2020 brings." Check out the storyboards below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
