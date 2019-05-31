Check Out This New Developers Diary For Bandai Namco's DIGIMON SURVIVE

This new Dev Diary for Bandai Namco's Digimon Survive shares some details about the game's development, and even reveals some interesting details about previous Digimon games.

Join Takuma and Agumon, craft your story and fight your way back home in this Survival Simulation RPG.

Announced by Bandai Namco in July of last year,is a brand-new role-playing game that is expected to release this year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC — although the developer still hasn't given us an official release date for the game.Although theannouncement trailer did enough to make fans of the long-running Digimon series excited for this new survival simulation role-playing title, Bandai Namco didn't release any news about the game until just recently.Today, we get a Developers Diary for, featuring the producers of the upcoming title — who reveal that they want this new game to appeal to fans across many generations, regardless of age. The producers also talk about their experience working in previous Digimon games, and share some of their experiences working onCheck it out:



Digimon Survive will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.