Check Out This New Developers Diary For Bandai Namco's DIGIMON SURVIVE
Announced by Bandai Namco in July of last year, Digimon Survive is a brand-new role-playing game that is expected to release this year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC — although the developer still hasn't given us an official release date for the game.
This new Dev Diary for Bandai Namco's Digimon Survive shares some details about the game's development, and even reveals some interesting details about previous Digimon games.
Although the Digimon Survive announcement trailer did enough to make fans of the long-running Digimon series excited for this new survival simulation role-playing title, Bandai Namco didn't release any news about the game until just recently.
Today, we get a Developers Diary for Digimon Survive, featuring the producers of the upcoming title — who reveal that they want this new game to appeal to fans across many generations, regardless of age. The producers also talk about their experience working in previous Digimon games, and share some of their experiences working on Digimon Survive.
Check it out:
Join Takuma and Agumon, craft your story and fight your way back home in this Survival Simulation RPG.
Digimon Survive will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]