Check Out This Snazzy, New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Poster For Dolby Cinema Release
The wait for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is almost over — as the upcoming, live-action movie officially arrives in theatres on February 14th. Based on the iconic video game series of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey as the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively — as well as James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.
Dolby Cinema recently shared an awesome, new poster for the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hit the jump to check it out for yourself...
With the theatrical release kicking off so soon, a bunch of TV spots, stills, clips, and posters have been surfacing online as of late — you can check out a couple of official clips here.
Recently, Dolby Cinema shared a stunning, new poster for the upcoming movie that features both the titular character and Tom Wachowski. The former can be seen atop the latter's police cruiser — a beautiful sunrise in the background.
Check it out for yourself below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]